As the coronavirus pandemic continues, schools have adapted to a new reality. Teachers have utilized every tool in their arsenal to bring education to their students. In the face of the test of this, generation Knox County’s teachers have gone above and beyond at every level.
Second grade teacher Sheila Mills does a bit of everything. As a self-contained teacher she teaches reading, math, writing, social studies, and science. Mills uses a variety of tools including Facebook Messenger and a class Facebook page. She also makes use of the educational communication app and website Class Dojo in addition to her telephone. Students with questions can also reach her via email.
Despite all these resources, Mills says it’s still challenging coordinating online activities. “Everyone does not have access to internet or laptops for interaction or Zoom,” she stated. Mills says she can usually respond to a student within the hour. Mrs. Mills expressed how much she misses each of her students and their face-to-face interaction. “They are the reason I chose this career and I wish I could be with them but I am just a phone call or text away if they need me!”
Andrea Hillard teaches fourth and fifth grade math at Barbourville Elementary. Hillard tries to accommodate parents and students as best she can, using Facebook, Google Classroom, phone calls, and email to name a few. With 106 students to see daily, communication has been one of her biggest challenges. “I have had a very, very good percentage, but there are still a few students that communication has been difficult,” she stated. Accessing assignments however is not Hillards main concern, “most important is communicating with them and making sure they are physically healthy, mentally well, and have all the basic needs,” she stated.
“Please remember I am always here and willing to help in any way I can,” Hillard says to parents. She says teaching and learning from home has been a “learning process for us all each day.” Hillard expressed great pride in her students and hopes they continue to set goals, help each other, and value their education. “I love and miss each and every single one of you and I am so proud of the work you have done thus far,” she said.
At Girdler Elementary, fifth grade teachers have been working together to help their students. “We have been able to answer questions for fifth grade students who are not in our homerooms,” says teacher Regina Bargo. Bargo also credits her co-teacher Mrs. Neely with setting up Zoom for their students. “It was great getting to see their smiling faces and hear their excited voices,” she said.
Bargo spoke frankly about teaching in this “new territory.” “To be honest, we’re all a little unnerved and anxious,” she stated. Despite the challenges she says she and her fellow teachers are committed to continuing the journey they began at the start of the school year and having their students ready for the next grade level. Bargo also shared encouraging words for her students. “Until we meet in the classroom again, do your best, feel free to contact me when you need help, and use all the creativity that you have within you like you do for me in our classroom!”
Sixth and seventh grade science teacher Hannah Valentine feels “blessed” to have so any technological resources and tools available in these trying times, many of which were already in use in the classroom. Still, Valentine says “there is no substitute for real classroom interaction.” This can be especially challenging in a science class where hands-on activities and collaboration are typical. She states she misses the “buzz” of a science classroom, full of students working together and competing and bouncing ideas off each other. “That environment simply cannot be simulated online. It’s incredibly difficult to engage students in that same way from behind a computer screen,” she added.
At Knox County Middle School, team Eight Gold has created a Facebook page to reach their students and share assignments. Language Arts teacher Brittany Irvin also makes weekly calls to students without internet access and sends out information handouts that are delivered to homes. “Students and parents alike can email or leave a voicemail on my extension at school, and I check both daily to offer assistance,” she says.
Irvin spoke to the challenges of teaching in the current environment. “It’s very difficult to teach new content when all students do not have access to the same resources like they would in a typical classroom setting.” Access to internet and other resources has been an issue for teachers across Knox County. She closed on a positive note, “I want my students and parents to know that it’s okay to make mistakes and have rough days. We have those in the classroom too sometimes, and it’s through those mistakes that we learn and grow as well.”
High School math teacher Chris Hammons took a calculated approach when Governor Beshear ordered schools closed. “My initial thoughts were to stay as streamlined as possible and focus only on the Google Suite. Therefore, my students wouldn’t have to create new usernames and passwords.” Eventually Hammons did move lectures to Zoom to take advantage of feature the Google programs didn’t offer. “This allowed me to bring my document camera home from school and let them see me working in real time just as I would on my whiteboard in a regular classroom.”
Hammons finds the virtual classroom experience has its challenges, “In a typical classroom setting, I have the ability to read the room and see students as they struggle. When working remotely, I can only go off what they are willing to ask me.” Hammons has attempted to find a good balance of rigor in his assignments. He’s been impressed by his students constantly rising to the occasion as he pushes the boundaries of rigorous assignments. “I do want to brag on Barbourville Independent students and say that for most students, mediocrity just isn’t enough,” he added.
To better serve different types of learners, Hammons teaches most lessons twice, once live and via prerecorded lectures. “I hope that my students know, because I tell them all the time, that I appreciate every ounce of effort that they are willing to put in,” he said.
Hammons added a message echoed by other teachers. “Although I have the opportunity to interact with some great parents, I wish all parents could realize what role they play in their child’s education. As a math teacher I hear it all the time, ‘my family is not good at math.’ That is like nails on a chalk board because someone has already imprinted in their mind that just getting by in math is okay. My wish for parents is to help teachers instill a love for learning in their students and stop down playing the value of education and the work we do as educators.”
Student participation was a constant across all the teachers that participated in this story. Across all grade levels the overall theme is that students are getting their work done and putting their time in. “I am having great participation,” says Hammons.
Hillard had a similar statement. “I have a fantastic amount of students responding and posting work.”
For those students who lack access to reliable internet or other resources, teachers are doing all they can to help them. Irvin answers calls, voicemails, emails, and social media messages daily.
“I do have a small number of students that have required some extra communication and differentiated assignments... I try to accommodate and assist to make this easier for them,” says Hillard, a sentiment shared by her fellow educators.
“I would like my students and parents/guardians to know that they are not in this alone,” says Bargo.
From the moment schools were closed the question of feeding students was pressed. Both Knox County and Barbourville Independent Schools have maintained an efficient meal delivery system comprised of bus route deliveries and on-site pickup. Staff arrive at Barbourville Elementary between 6 a.m and 7 a.m. to begin prepping the day’s meals. We’re all trying to stay healthy so we can keep doing it,” said Barbourville Superintendent Kay Dixon.
Dewitt Elementary first grade teacher Macey Gray has volunteered to ride the meal delivery buses every day in an effort to stay connected with students. “I chose a different bus every day until I made it to each of their stops,” she said.
Across Knox County, teachers and staff continue to work together to reach students. On their end, Knox County students have continued to learn and grow despite the challenges facing them. “It really is amazing! I recently made a Facebook post bragging about my students sitting through my lectures twice a week just as they would in my class, but instead they are taking notes at home!” an enthusiastic Hammons said regarding his students’ dedication. Mrs. Hillard closed with a quote that encapsulates what drives the many great teachers across the county:
“Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world.” - Nelson Mandela
