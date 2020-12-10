Thanksgiving’s impact on COVID-19 numbers starting to be revealed
‘Thanksgiving definitely hurt our fight against COVID-19!’ William Sizemore, Breathitt County Health Department
Two vaccines making pitches to the FDA for emergency use approval
We have been openly positing for weeks the impact Thanksgiving would have on Breathitt county’s COVID-19 number of infections and even deaths. We feared citizens would disregard gubernatorial and CDC advisories warning against large family gatherings, and the early numbers suggest those fears were well grounded.
We very pointedly asked Breathitt County Health Department Environmentalist, William Sizemore, a very pointed question. “Do we have an idea the impact Thanksgiving had on our numbers, particularly in light of the upcoming Christmas holiday?” Sizemore’s answer, “Thanksgiving definitely hurt our fight against COVID-19!”
Our in-county numbers stand at 463-total infections with 77 "active cases." We are holding firm, here locally, with 3-deaths. How the rest of the commonwealth is doing is an all-together, different discussion.
Talking more globally than just the county, Sizemore told the Times-Voice, “Last week broke records. We have 23-thousand ‘positive’ cases. We continue to break records with deaths.”
These aren’t the records we relish breaking. Sizemore continued, “The other day there were 35-deaths in a single day.”
Then came a rather chilling, Sizemorean prediction, “I expect December to be our deadliest month thus far during this pandemic.” Let’s pray he’s wrong.
Perhaps we should let that prediction sit there and resonate for a minute. Our most deadliest month thus far is the prediction for December, the prediction for Christmas.
Sizemore went on to tell the newspaper, “It is important to remember 90-percent of the deaths are people 60-years old or older. We need to keep doing all the things we can until the elderly can be vaccinated.”
When will that be? There is some encouraging news to report on that particular front.
Pfizer, Inc. and BioNTech SE are seeking emergency use authorization for their mRNA vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 against SARS-CoV-2, as early as tomorrow (December 10, 2020). Both firms may get permission to use the vaccine in high-risk populations in the US as early as the middle of December, 2020.
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) has scheduled a meeting with Moderna, Inc. for December 17, 2020. It will be purportedly discussed Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization for another COVID-19 vaccine.
That raises the potential for two vaccines to be cleared for emergency use in relatively short order. It literally can’t get here any faster.
In the meantime, we have to remain diligent. We have to follow both the Governor’s and the CDC’s recommendations. It wouldn’t be a terrible idea to listen to William Sizemore and his cohorts down at our local health department too.
