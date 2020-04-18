FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE from Cumberland Valley Health Department
Date: 04/18/2020
Contact: Christie Green
606-598-5564 christiel.green@ky.gov
Update for Clay and Rockcastle County
Manchester, KY – April 18, 2020 - Today, we are saddened to confirm the third death of a Jackson Manor resident due to COVID-19. Our deepest sympathies go out for the residents, families, and staff that are being affected by this illness. The resident was an 85-year old female. No further details will be released by the health department out of respect for the family’s privacy.
As of 12:00 PM Saturday afternoon, CVDHD reports the following information for Jackson County:
Total cases: 42
Total deaths: 3
Total hospitalized: 5
Total recovered: 11
Jackson Manor: 38 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 27 total cases, 4 currently hospitalized, 3 deaths
Jackson Manor staff: 11 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 10 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 4 total cases, 1 currently hospitalized, 1 recovered
CVDHD reports no new cases in Rockcastle County, with twelve total cases to date. The total recovered cases in Rockcastle County remains at nine. Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases, although the number of people being tested by health care providers in the community is increasing.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.