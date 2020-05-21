Cover-19 Update Jackson County Sun

Manchester, KY – May 21, 2020 – It is with heavy hearts that we report the thirteenth death from COVID-19 in Jackson County. The individual, a 93 year old female, was a resident of Jackson Manor.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report today in Clay County or Rockcastle County. In Clay County, one individual is now reported as recovered.

Clay County

Total cases: 2

Active cases: 1

Currently Hospitalized: 1

Recovered: 1

Rockcastle County

Total Cases 15

Total Recovered 14

Current active cases 1

Jackson County

Total cases: 61

Total deaths: 13

Total currently hospitalized: 1

Total recovered: 34

Current active cases: 14

Jackson Manor: 53 total cases

Jackson Manor residents: 40 total cases, 12 active cases

1 currently hospitalized, 13 deaths, 15 recovered

Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 13 recovered

Not associated with Jackson Manor: 8 total cases, 6 recovered, 2 active

Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242.

