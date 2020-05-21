Manchester, KY – May 21, 2020 – It is with heavy hearts that we report the thirteenth death from COVID-19 in Jackson County. The individual, a 93 year old female, was a resident of Jackson Manor.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report today in Clay County or Rockcastle County. In Clay County, one individual is now reported as recovered.
Clay County
Total cases: 2
Active cases: 1
Currently Hospitalized: 1
Recovered: 1
Rockcastle County
Total Cases 15
Total Recovered 14
Current active cases 1
Jackson County
Total cases: 61
Total deaths: 13
Total currently hospitalized: 1
Total recovered: 34
Current active cases: 14
Jackson Manor: 53 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 40 total cases, 12 active cases
1 currently hospitalized, 13 deaths, 15 recovered
Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 13 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 8 total cases, 6 recovered, 2 active
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242.
