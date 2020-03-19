At Monday’s Pineville School Board meeting, superintendent Russell Thompson took time to praise the efforts made by the faculty and staff to prepare for the state-imposed school closure that started this week.
Thompson said he ws contacted by the governor’s office at about 5 p.m. on Thursday and told the schools would be closing.
“Times like this it really shows what kind of unique environment Pineville is and how we all pull together to get through these hard times. I’m really proud of that,” he said.
He said plans were made on Thursday and he asked the teachers to stay as long as they needed to get the NTI packets for days one through five completed for every student.
“Each teacher stepped up and did a great job. By Friday there were only two teachers that did not have the packets completed for days one through 15. Within 24 hours those teachers were able to work together to get those packets together and get them distributed to the majority of the school,” Thompson said. “I think we have a small percentage of students who didn’t come on Friday, we are identifying and reaching out to those students so they can come by and pick those up.”
Principal Catrina McDermott added that most students have all 15 days worth of material at home and that copies of all the materials have been uploaded onto the school’s website.
“We have an NTI link on our home page and everything is up and going,” she said.
She said there were instructions posted for parents on how to use Google Classroom.
“The kids are also able to use all of the programs that we typically use like ALEX, iReady, CERT, all of those programs are still available for our kids to use,” McDermott said. “Google Classroom not only works on computers, it also works on Play Station and X-Box consoles.
Currently teachers are at the school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and are available to answer calls from students with questions. Every other day they are available through email.
McDermott said the teachers will have NTI packets ready for days 15 through 20 by next Tuesday.
Assistant principal Randy Frazier added that Thompson and McDermott should be commended for their efforts in getting everyone organized.
“We got our NTI packets together in half a day and our kids didn’t have to come back to school on Monday,” he said. “They had the foresight to see what the governor was going to do and they got everything ready. I have to commend the teachers as well, some of them stayed until 10:30 Thursday night getting those packets together so the kids could take them home on Friday.”
The board approved the NTI application on Monday. Pineville was one of the school systems that did not use non-traditional instruction days before this latest closure.
Food Service Director Scott Jeffrey told the board that the USDA has approved reimbursing the school at the summer feeding program rate during this closure.
“We are taking a sack lunch with a fruit, vegetable and milk to Wallsend and Newtown, which are our most needy students. We set at each spot for 30 minutes plus we are here (at the school) from 11 to 1 and students can come by and pick up a lunch,” he said. “Along with the lunch, we are handing out a nonperishable item that they can save for breakfast the next morning.”
Jeffrey said 87 families were fed through the program on Monday.
“We are going to do everything we can to ensure that not only our students, but anyone under the age of 18 in this community is fed to the best of our ability,” Thompson said.
Jeremy Hicks, head of the custodial staff at the school, also spoke to the board on Monday about cleaning and disinfecting that will be going at the school during the closure.
“We have three new pieces of equipment. A new scrubber that is going to let us clean these floors at a much faster rate and a cleaner rate with antiviral and antibacterial cleaner. A new KaiVac to clean the bathrooms so none of our janitors actually have to touch anything when they clean the restrooms. It will clean and scrub and pick everything back up. The easiest way to describe it is a pressure washer and a shop-vac all in one,” he said. “The fogger will be here on Wednesday and that will allow us to spray Pheno D in every room. That’s the antiviral, antibacterial.”
He also said that during the closure the janitors would be working four 10-hour shifts so the facility could be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to save power.
