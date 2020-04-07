Cumberland Valley District Health Department is reporting the first cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. Three cases were confirmed today. All three individuals are currently in isolation and their symptoms are being monitored. Nurses from Jackson County Health Department are working to complete the contact investigations for the three cases, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Based on data from COVID-19 cases worldwide, roughly 80% of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 do not need to be hospitalized. They may have mild to moderate symptoms, or even no symptoms at all. However, people with serious health conditions, such as lung disease, heart disease, or diabetes, and people over age 60 are at high risk for more severe symptoms.
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
For local information, call Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
