CVDHD reports the following new case counts today. Cases reported on Monday include those received over the weekend. Jackson County: Three confirmed cases, one probable case

Clay County: Eight confirmed cases, five cases recovered

Rockcastle County: One confirmed case

With case numbers continuing to rise in Jackson County and Clay County, we greatly appreciate the public’s cooperation with our efforts to isolate positive cases and quarantine those who have been exposed. This will help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.

