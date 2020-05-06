Manchester, KY – May 6, 2020 - It is with heavy hearts that we report the twelfth death from COVID-19 in Jackson County. The individual, an 89 year old female, was a resident of Jackson Manor.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report today in Jackson County, Clay County, or Rockcastle County.
Jackson County
Total cases: 59
Total deaths: 12
Total currently hospitalized: 1
Total recovered: 28
Current active cases: 19
Jackson Manor: 53 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 40 total cases, 19 active cases
2 currently hospitalized, 12 deaths, 9 recovered
Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 13 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 6 recovered
Rockcastle County
Total Cases 14
Total Recovered 12
Current active cases 2
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.