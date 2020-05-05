Manchester, KY – May 4, 2020 - It is with heavy hearts that we report two additional deaths from COVID-19 in Jackson County. The individuals, a 70 year old female and a 95 year old female, were both residents of Jackson Manor. CVDHD staff send love and prayers for the families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Jackson County, Clay County, or Rockcastle County today.
Jackson County
Total cases: 59
Total deaths: 11
Total currently hospitalized: 1
Total recovered: 24
Current active cases: 24
Jackson Manor: 52 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 40 total cases, 24 active cases
1 currently hospitalized, 11 deaths, 5 recovered
Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 13 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 6 recovered
Rockcastle County
Total Cases 14
Total Recovered 12
Current active cases 2
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242.
