The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports: No new cases to report today for Clay, Jackson, or Rockcastle County.

In Jackson County, we have two more Jackson Manor residents who have recovered. This brings our total active cases down to only 2 at this time, and no one is hospitalized at this time.

In Clay County, one case is reported recovered as of today. This brings the total in Clay County to 6 cumulative cases, 4 active, 2 recovered.

