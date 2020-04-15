COVID-19 Updates for Jackson, Clay, and Rockcastle County
As of 3:00 PM today, CVDHD reports two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Jackson County. Both cases are associated with Jackson Manor. The total number of confirmed cases in Jackson County now stands at thirty-four. Among those thirty-four cases, five individuals have been hospitalized, and seven individuals have recovered and are released from self-isolation.
CVDHD reports one new confirmed case in Rockcastle County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to twelve. Of that number, none are currently hospitalized, and a total of six individuals have now recovered and been released from self-isolation. Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases, although the number of people being tested by health care providers in the community is increasing.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
As healthcare providers in our communities increase their capacity to test more people, the number of positive cases will rise. Right now, it is important to take as much care as possible to use social distancing, to wear masks when appropriate, to handwash, and to sanitize in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
