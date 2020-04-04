Union College announced Tuesday that it had “made the difficult decision to cancel” its scheduled May 9 commencement.
The unprecedented move comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the globe. The school had already made arrangements to keep students off-campus and continue their studies via online classes, as did many other colleges and universities around the country.
In a statement from Senior Director of Communications Maisie Nelson, the announcement was prefaced by saying the school had closely monitored the COVID-19 situation and closely complied with CDC, local, state and federal regulations.
“Commencement is so important to us and we aim to give our students and their families an opportunity to celebrate the incredible accomplishment of earning a degree from Union College. Although we may not be able to hold our traditional gathering, Union College Senior Staff is working on developing an alternative virtual ceremony for our graduates on the regularly scheduled date,” the statement said.
The school further clarified on social media that it would let graduates walk in a future ceremony.
“Members of the class of 2020 will be invited back to walk and participate in a future ceremony, whether that is a ceremony just for them or combined with another class has not been determined yet,” the post read. “We are looking forward to an opportunity for the type of celebration that you deserve and that we’ve come to expect here at Union College.”
