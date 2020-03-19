Utility companies in the area are taking various precautions during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Barbourville Utilities is encouraging customers to use alternative payment methods including their drive-thru and walk-up windows. Phone payments are also accepted and an online option is now available at Barbourville.com. For service calls, customers can call 606-546-3187.
The company will continue to send out disconnect notices and bills however a spokesman stated they are committed to working with folks affected by the pandemic.
Knox County Utility Commission, who brings water service to to a large portion of the county, confirmed Tuesday it will not be issuing disconnect notices until further notice.
Kentucky Utilities will be suspending disconnects until May 1, and took the added step of waive wait fees between now and then. KU offers payment options via phone, online, and by mail. Additionally, many customer service needs can be met on their website.
Cumberland Valley Electric announced it would be postponing disconnects and future late fees. The company will continue to send out bills and delinquent notices and encourages customers to pay as much as they can to avoid larger bills in the future. Pre-pay customers will also not be disconnected but likewise are encouraged to pay as they can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.