As the weeks and months have drawn on, people in Jackson County and around the world have grown weary of the constant vigilance that is required to keep themselves and their loved one’s safe from the Covid 19 virus. Right here at home people have lost loved ones and seen family members and friends struggle with this disease. Isolation and fear have often been the cost. It has been a difficult journey and there is no one who has not been touched by it. The lives of everyone on the planet have been changed dramatically by it and all of us have hoped and prayed for a light at the end of the tunnel, for some treatment or some vaccine that would give us a chance to control it and return our lives to some semblance of normalcy.
In the last week two announcements of vaccines that appear to be highly effective at preventing Covid 19 have brought at least a glimmer of hope to the end of that tunnel. The two Vaccines, one produced by Pfizer and one by Moderna, are both next generation medical technology as both of them are RNA vaccines. This is a new type of vaccine that has never been tried before. “Unlike a normal vaccine, RNA vaccines work by introducing an mRNA sequence (the molecule which tells cells what to build) which is coded for a disease specific antigen, once produced within the body, the antigen is recognized by the immune system, preparing it to fight the real thing. RNA vaccines are faster and cheaper to produce than traditional vaccines, and a RNA based vaccine is also safer for the patient, as they are not produced using infectious elements. Production of RNA vaccines is laboratory based, and the process could be standardized and scaled, allowing quick responses to large outbreaks and epidemics,” said a spokesperson for the University of Cambridge.
Conventional vaccines usually contain inactivated disease-causing organisms or proteins made by the pathogen (antigens), which work by mimicking the infectious agent. They stimulate the body’s immune response, so it is primed to respond more rapidly and effectively if exposed to the disease in the future.
RNA vaccines use a different approach that takes advantage of the process that cells use to make proteins: cells use DNA as the template to make messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules, which are then translated to build proteins. An RNA vaccine consists of an mRNA strand that codes for a disease-specific antigen. Once the mRNA strand in the vaccine is inside the body’s cells, the cells use the genetic information to produce the antigen. This antigen is then displayed on the cell surface, where it is recognized by the immune system.
When testing first started on these two vaccines it was hoped that they might reach 60 percent effectiveness. The early reports from the large scale phase III studies on both vaccines show a 90% prevention rate for the Pfizer vaccine and a 94.5% prevention rate for the Moderna vaccine. This if far beyond the hoped for results. Both vaccines and passed their health and safety tests during the first two phases of testing and both will soon be applying for emergency approval through the FDA.
There are still many questions to be answered about production and distribution and some hurtles to overcome. The Pfizer vaccine, for instance, requires a very cold storage so a distribution chain will have to be created that will allow the vaccine to continue to be kept in very cold storage as it is distributed. The Moderna vaccine is less demanding of cold temperatures and can be kept in standard refrigeration for up to a month before use though it’s “shelf life” is extended by storage in colder temperatures.
Another benefit of RNA vaccines is that they are easier to produce and therefore can be produced quickly.
When will the vaccines be available?
Pfizer and Moderna each announced the findings in news releases, not in peer-reviewed scientific journals, and the companies have not yet disclosed the detailed data that would allow outside experts to evaluate their claims. Therefore, the results cannot be considered conclusive. The studies are continuing, and the figures on effectiveness may change. That being said, there is still a great deal of hope that both of these vaccines will start being available to the average American by April, as well as globally.
Moderna said it would have 20 million doses ready by the end of 2020; Pfizer said it would have about 50 million by then. Both vaccines require two shots, so 20 million doses would be enough for 10 million people. Upon approval by the FDA, doses of the vaccines will be made available to front line workers in the health care field and those with greater risk of severe illness. That could potentially happen by the end of 2020. It is expected that the vaccines could be available to the general public as early as Spring 2021 if the studies continue to show the results they now claim.
What will it cost?
The U.S. government will buy the vaccines and give them to the public free of charge. But both companies expect to profit, and not to provide their products at cost. Moderna said it would charge other governments from $32 to $37 per dose. The charge to the United States, which has already committed about $2.5 billion to help develop Moderna’s vaccine and buy doses, comes out to about $24.80 a shot, according to Mr. Jordan, the company spokesman.
Pfizer did not take any money from the U.S. government to develop or test its vaccine. But Operation Warp Speed has promised Pfizer $1.95 billion to provide 100 million doses, which comes out to $19.50 per dose.
After the many long months of waiting since last February, it seems hope is in sight that Covid 19 may soon be controllable. Between now and the time a vaccine is widely available, it is very important for the general public to continue to follow all health and safety protocols: Wear a mask when in public, continue to socially distance by at least 6 feet, wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer when washing is not an option and clean all potentially exposed surfaces frequently with a cleaner that has been shown effective against Covid 19.
Many states in the US, including Kentucky, are now in the Red Zone, meaning that community spread is at a very high rate and infection is more likely if protocols are not followed. With the holidays coming up it is more important than ever to limit the size of gatherings and be on guard against possible infection. If may seem a difficult thing to have Thanksgiving and Christmas without the big family gatherings we are all accustomed to, but avoiding them this year may make the difference in whether or not a loved one is with us come spring. I would be a shame to lose someone to carelessness now, with hope so close at hand.
