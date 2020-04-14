It is with deep sympathy that we report the first COVID-19 death in Jackson County Kentucky, Helen Hisel, 87, of Hisel, KY. Though any death is difficult to report, during this time in our history it seems important to note the passing of those who were affected by this disease. In instances such as this, where the deceased was in a nursing home that had already been on lock down for three weeks, she had to face this alone, with no family members allowed in to comfort her. Her family also had to face this without being able to see her one last time. We hope that in honoring her life we can restore some measure of the dignity that circumstance cost her and her family. We hope also to be able to humanize the numbers that we see reported every day. We hope that by putting a face, a name and a history to the numbers we will help others in the community understand the dire need to protect themselves and those they love by practicing the best health protocols of social distancing, personal hygiene, and refraining from gathering in groups.
While we hope, beyond hope, that the first death will be the last we know this isn’t likely. We will reach out to family members of any who perish from this disease in our county to give them the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones in print as they will not have the opportunity to do so at a funeral.
The following comes to us from Helen’s grandson Brian Tussey, who was very close to his grandmother and who, due to travel restrictions, could not even attend the graveside service.
“My grandmother, Helen Hisel, was born in 1932 in Madison County on Red Lick to Rose and Martha Jane Lamb. She married my grandpa, Ermon Hisel, in 1952, Her two children were Gracie and Wayne. She lived in the Hisel community and worked as a cook at the Hisel school until it closed down. She was a strong woman who cared about her family above all. She was also devoted to her church, attending Hisel Holiness Church for decades. Everyone will miss her. In her old age, she was cared for by her children, her daughter-in-law, Gail Hisel, and me.”
Brian went on to say of his grandmother’s death, “Even though it’s tragic, we hope that it motivates people to do the right thing and stay home, continue social distancing, and practice good hygiene.”
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Going into last weekend (April 04th & 5th, 2020) there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. However, what happened over the course of one week served as a chilling example of how fast the situation changes with COVID-19 cases. By the following Sunday (April 12th, 2020) 34 cases were being reported by the Cumberland Valley Health Department for the county and the community was mourning the death of Mrs. Hisel as the first victim. 33 of those cases were associated with the local nursing home, Signature Health Jackson Manor (21 residents and 12 workers) where Mrs. Hisel was a resident. There was a single case in the county that was unaffiliated with Jackson Manor bringing the total to 34 cases. In less than one week Jackson County went from no documented cases to having the highest infection rate per capita of any county in the entire state of Kentucky and mourning the first fatality associated with the disease. According to County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, four of those infected are currently hospitalized with one in critical condition.
