Weekly Covid-19 Numbers
A sliver of silver in an otherwise very dark cloud…
Well the global pandemic is still having its way with Breathitt County. With family gatherings probable over the Thanksgiving holiday upcoming, who knows how very bad this thing may get.
However, should one be looking for a sliver of silver in the “lining department,” we may have just the thing. Last week, our county’s active contagions was up to 91-cases. This week, it has fallen ever so slightly to 86.
When it come to reporting news on this front, we’ll take our “good news” wherever it may be found. As a refresher, last week we were at 285-total infections with 91-of those cases being “active,” and therefore “contagious.” There were three Covid-19 related deaths in county.
This week there are 354-contagions in county. Eighty-six (86) of the cases are “active.” Deaths are holding at 3.
Let’s keep following the CDC guidelines and following recommended protocols and, please, avoid travel or large, family gatherings over the holiday. A vaccine seems to be on the way so lets stay the course until the calvary arrives.
