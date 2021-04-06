Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)

Active cases decrease a tad
in-county deaths rose
Johnson & Johnson’s 'one-shot vaccine' has arrived
It is that time of the week. Every week in the Times-Voice we attempt to keep readers abreast of the situation regarding our COVID-19 numbers in Breathitt County.
Our friend, William Sizemore, with the Breathitt Health Department, is kind enough to feed us weekly figures. Sometimes he even enlightens us with comment.
We got our weekly numbers, sans commentary, but before we dole them out let’s recap last week’s numbers for sake of comparison. We reported the county at 1,010 total infections in last week’s newspaper. Twenty-nine (29) of those cases were what we termed “active cases.”
A case is “active” when the patient is exhibiting symptoms and believed contagious. Our COVID-19 related deaths were at seven (7). As we have iterated every week, one death is one too many.
This week Mr. Sizemore tells the Times-Voice there are 1,051 total-infections reported. That means our number of infections has increased 41-cases since last report.
We are also told the number of “active cases” has gone down one to 28 this week. That would indicate we’ve had one more people come off an infectious, symptomatic status than has become either symptomatic or infectious. This is a very positive sign and one which should be celebrated, but cautiously.
Another casualty has been claimed by the pernicious pandemic as our COVID-19 related deaths are now at eight (8). Again, one is one too many.
One of the most important things we can do is take advantage of the vaccine. The Health Department reports that in addition to the Moderna vaccine already offered, they are going to be administering the Johnson & Johnson formula as well.
This is pretty huge news. Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines require two doses for full effectiveness. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose deal.
The Health Department will be administering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. - noon each day and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered beginning around 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Call the Health Department (606-666-5274) and ask for details concerning scheduling.
In addition to our pleading with you to get vaccinated, the Times-Voice would remind citizens, once more, to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. We can regain control over the spread of this virus, particularly in county, but to do so we have to get administered the vaccines available to us and, in the interim, deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way or simply undertake certain other actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Get the shot! Mask-up! Also, continue to socially distance; clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces; avoid putting dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses.
It’s really simple, we have to do it. We have to do it until this pandemic is finally controlled by us instead of controlling us.
