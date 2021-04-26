Breathitt closing in on zero
County deaths hold at 8
One-thousand and sixty reported cases
We haven’t been waiting for this day, but we are inching closer to a day which has been a goal for the county since the global pandemic’s outbreak. We are getting closer to the day when this paper can report Breathitt County has no active cases. We don’t know when we have been any more excited.
On March 31, 2021, we reported to you there were 34-active cases. That was down from from the 71-active cases we reported on March 10, 2021 but more than the 30 active cases we reported on March 17, 2021.
On March 24, our number was 29 active cases before an increase to 34 reported on March 31. A week later, on April 7, 2021, we reported there being 28-active cases. The drop from 34 to 28 was welcomed.
April 14 would see the number of active cases drop to 15. We all felt, around the Health Department and the newspaper, we were trending in an exciting direction.
A week later, on April 21, we had gone up, ever so slightly, to 18 active cases. This was somewhat discouraging.
Now, April 28, 2021, the Breathitt Health Department reports a drop in active cases from 18 all the way down to eight (8). That is a 56% drop in active cases in one week, our largest drop to-date. A similar drop next week will find us at three (3).
We are closing in on zero. Pour on the steam, let us zero this thing out and keep it there. It would appear the vaccines are having a very good effect.
We are at 1,060 total cases a rise of just three more cases since last week. This number has increased by merely three (3) cases a week for three (3) consecutive weeks.
County deaths hold at eight (8). One is too many as we have before reported many, many times.
Here’s the exciting news…we may be coming down the home stretch. Please don’t let down your guard now!
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. We are winning, let’s not let this opponent get back up off the mat. We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way or simply undertake certain other actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer. It’s really simple, we have to do it and we have to do it until the sliver of light at the end of the tunnel leads us out into the sun once more.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.