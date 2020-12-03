Time will tell the tale!
Were we disciplined over Thanksgiving? Numbers won’t tell us for a couple of weeks…
We got the weekly COVID-19, Breathitt County numbers straight from the Breathitt Health Department. Our friend over there, William Sizemore, the Department’s Environmentalist, in and amongst his many other tasks, reported the numbers to us dutifully upon reaching his office Monday morning.
The numbers are 388 total infections, with 82-cases being “active” and therefore contagious. It is being reported the number of in-county, COVID-19 related deaths have held constant at three (3).
To recap, for those who don’t remember, we reported 354-contagions last week. Eighty-six (86) cases were reported as “active” at the time. So, our number of active cases has decreased, for the second successive week, from 86 to 82.
Now we just came through Thanksgiving. We were discouraged from spending it with anyone other than our nuclear families. We were advised to refrain from traveling.
Did we listen to those admonitions? As of right now, we don’t know. However, we will be tracking the numbers over the next couple of weeks to learn the answer.
The disease is reported as having a roughly two-week incubation period between exposure and symptoms. The onset of symptoms is what generally requires a person submitting for testing in the absence of a job-related reason, a medical precaution, or being contract-traced to one having tested positive.
How did we do? The Times-Voice supposes only time will “tell the tale.”
