White House Clinics Announces Community Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 through testing
Drive up Testing will be available in McKee at the BAE building beside Bond Memorial Park from 11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. tomorrow - Wednesday, June 17th
No appointment necessary but those who wish to can pre-register at: www.whitehouseclinics.com/covid-19-testing/
White House Clinics is introducing drive-up COVID-19 testing across the service area for patients and community members. Stephanie Moore, CEO of White House Clinics says, “testing is essential to the success of public health efforts to slow the spread of disease and prevent outbreaks in our communities.” Public health experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agree that readily accessible testing is a critical component to “preventing and containing the spread of COVID-19” (HHS.gov). The President’s phased guidelines for re-opening the country also includes directives for robust testing to “prevent and contain local outbreaks that may occur as economic and social activities expand across the country” (whitehouse.gov).
Moore indicates that White House Clinics plans to offer drive-up COVID-19 testing in Jackson, Madison, Estill, Rockcastle, and Garrard Counties on a regular basis throughout the next six months. Testing is available to patients AND community members who haven’t previously established care with White House Clinics. You can find a test near you and pre-register at www.whitehouseclinics.com/covid-19-testing/. Here you can find a complete testing schedule along with additional information about testing and understanding your results. Moore also said additional dates will be added regularly, so those interested in testing should check back frequently for updates. No appointment is necessary to receive the test. Registration can take place at the site of the testing.
The test is a PCR (viral) test which determines if someone has active COVID-19 infection. The test is completed through an anterior nasal swab which is a simple, shallow, pain-free swab just inside the opening of each nostril. With instructions from the testing team, participants self-collect test samples. PCR testing only determines if you currently have active COVID-19 infection. Results of a PCR test will not tell you if you had COVID-19 in the past and will not tell you if you will COVID- 19 in the future. Additionally, participants should be aware that the PCR test may not detect the virus until several days past the exposure. If test participants start to experience symptoms of COVID-19 please get re-tested or consult your Primary Care Provider.
COVID-19 testing is free; however, LabCorp will bill participants insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid for the processing of specimen. Most insurances cover COVID-19 testing with no out of pocket expense. LabCorp will receive reimbursement from the Federal Government for uninsured participants.
In addition to testing, White House Clinics strongly recommends social distancing, regular hand washing, and wearing a mask in public to help reduce the spread of disease. If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), please contact your primary care provider for testing.
Health Help, Inc., d/b/a White House Clinics, is a federally qualified health center operating nine comprehensive community health centers in Jackson, Madison, Estill, Rockcastle, and Garrard Counties, Kentucky. Each year the 285+ member team provides comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, and enabling services to over 31,000 members of our communities. White House Clinics accepts Medicare, all Medicaid managed care plans, commercial insurance, and offers a sliding fee discount program for those with low income. For more information, visit www.whitehouseclinics.com.
White House Clinics is currently hiring for COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing Team positions. CNA qualifications are preferred, but clinical training is not required. Interested candidates may submit an application at www.whitehouseclinics.com/career
