White House Clinics is pleased to announce they have received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. The primary care facility began offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the McKee and Mt. Vernon locations by appointment only. Established patients residing or working in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties who fall into Phase 1A, Phase 1B, or Phase 1C are the initial targets for the COVID-19 vaccinations. “Our teams are currently contacting existing patients who meet the vaccination criteria to schedule those appointments,” says Dr. Patricia Fain, Medical Director at White House Clinics. Dr. Fain explains qualifying participants must meet several criteria to receive the vaccine:
- Be an active patient of White House Clinics (seen in the past three years)
- Fall into Phase 1A, 1B, or 1C of Kentucky’s Vaccination Plan
- Phase 1A: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, healthcare personnel
- Phase 1B: Anyone age 70 or older, First Responders, Kentucky K-12 school personnel, Kentucky childcare workers
- Phase 1C: Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, all essential workers
- Live or work in Jackson or Rockcastle Counties
Community members interested in receiving the vaccine can sign up at whitehouseclinics.com/covid-19-vaccine-waitlist-sign-up/ or by calling 1-855-WH-APPTS.
The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations took place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, where 64 patients received the initial dose of the vaccine. White House Clinics recommends those who currently have COVID-19 and are in isolation should not receive the vaccine. Also, those who are pregnant and/or breastfeeding should consult with their provider prior to receiving the vaccination.
Upon completion of the first vaccination, participants will be given a vaccination card with their name, date of vaccination, and vaccine details listed. It is important to keep this card as it must be presented at the time of the 2nd vaccination. Participants will be scheduled for their final COVID-19 vaccination at least 28 days from the administration of the first dose.
As vaccine resources become more available, White House Clinics intends to expand vaccination services to Madison, Estill, and Garrard Counties, the three remaining counties in their five-county service area. Stephanie Moore, CEO at White House Clinics says “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our communities as we begin this important immunization program in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties. We look forward to providing vaccines across our service area soon and continue to actively seek out resources for these other communities as we await additional vaccination capacity.”
Health Help, Inc., d/b/a White House Clinics, is a federally qualified health center operating nine comprehensive community health centers in Jackson, Madison, Estill, Rockcastle, and Garrard Counties, Kentucky. Each year the 300+ member team provides comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, and enabling services to over 31,000 members of our communities. White House Clinics accepts Medicare, all Medicaid managed care plans, commercial insurance, and offers a sliding fee discount program for those with low income. For more information, visit www.whitehouseclinics.com.
