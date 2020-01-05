In the book of Proverbs Chapter 3, Verse 6 KJV, it reads this: “In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.” Note, it says paths, plural, more than one. We travel many paths or roads in this life and some of them are pretty rough. I have traveled some of life’s roads that had some deep ‘potholes’ and when you hit one of them, it can be pretty jarring, even making you come to a stop. Let me interject a real life experience here, sometime ago, my friend had moved to another part of the county. Another friend and I decided we would go and visit her. Well ,we were on one side of the mountain and there was a connecting road that took us to the other side of the mountain. My passenger said that this particular connecting road would get us there. (Dummy me) We left the blacktop onto a gravel road then it was only a dirt, leaf covered road with many muddles. I kept asking her, are you sure this is the right way? She kept assuring me it was. So on our way up this road, I happen to look to my left and saw we were way up a mountain. Looking down, I saw a river and ahead of me was a huge muddle. I refused to go any further. I was genuinely scared, afraid to try to back down the hill, the road (?) was too narrow to turn around. So now what? Thank the Lord I was able to get cell phone signal and call another friend who lived at the foot of that mountain and she and her husband came to my rescue. I will forever be grateful for my rescuers. What is the moral of my little story? Sometimes the road of life is our choice, but at other times, the potholes of life’s roads are not of our choosing, never the less they can be jarring, shaking us to our most inner being.
Jesus said in John 16:33, Passion Translation, “And everything I have taught you is so that the peace which is in me will be in you and will give you great confidence as you rest in Me. For in this unbelieving world, you will experience trouble and sorrows, but you must be courageous, for I have conquered the world!” And one last scripture; I Corinthians 10:13, Passion Translation, “We all experience (or which has fastened unto you) times of testing (temptation) which is normal for every human being. But God will be faithful to you. He will screen and filter the severity, nature, and timing of every test or trial you face so that you can bear it. And each test is an opportunity to trust Him more, for along with every trial God has provided for you a way of escape that will bring you out of it victoriously.”
So, the jarring potholes, the mountains we climb, the fear of how will I get through this? God’s faithfulness and grace will limit the severity of every test and prevent you from being tested beyond your ability to cope. Unlimited grace is available for every believer who faces hardship, temptation and seasons of difficulty. I believe!
