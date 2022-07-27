Daniel Grant Evans, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 19th, 2022, surrounded by his family at Baptist Health in Lexington.
Visitation was 6-8 p.m.on Sunday July 24, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Funeral services was at 2 p.m. Monday July 25, 2022, at Silver Creek Baptist Church. Rev. John Luttrell and Rev. Jimmy Ashcraft officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.