Danny Ray Tincher was born November 24, 1960 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, August 7, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 59 years of age. He was the son of Donald Tincher of McKee and of the late Joyce (Parrett) Hays.
In addition to his father, Danny was also survived by two children, Joshua Tillery of Richmond and Leslie Nicole Tincher of Fla. He is also survived by his step father, Jim Henson; by three siblings, Donnie Tincher of Wingo, KY, David Tincher of Tyner, Susan Robinson of McKee and Donya Johnson of Richmond and by his fiancé, Lorie Hays of McKee. Danny was blessed with a grandson, Trey Tillery.
Other than his mother, Danny was also preceded in death by his son, Frankie Ray Tincher and by a sister, Renee Tillery.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Hanson officiating. Burial to follow in the Tincher Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.