Middlesboro attorney Danny Smith has filed to run for Bell County Circuit Court Judge.
Smith is a 2004 graduate of Pineville High School where he was the Valedictorian. He was the Salutatorian of his graduating class at Union College in 2008, then earned his law degree form the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in 2011 and was admitted to practice law in Kentucky in October of that year.
He’s been practicing law in Middlesboro and the surrounding area ever since.
“Becoming Circuit Court Judge is something that I’ve always had in the back of my mind, but I didn’t know when the opportunity would come along. We were all kind of surprised with Judge Costanzo’s announcement of his retirement,” Smith said.
“The opportunity is there and I think that I possess the qualities to be a good judge and to serve the people of Bell County in that role.
“I’ve lived here my entire life and had my office in Middlesboro my entire career. I’m from here, I love the county, love the people and I want to continue to be able to serve.”
Danny is married to Emily Smith, the owner of Downtown Radiology. They have two children: Aubrey, 7 and Roman, 4.
He posted on Facebook that the “decision to seek this office is not one that was taken lightly, and it was made after much prayer and discussion with my family. I am a lifelong resident of Bell County and have spent my entire career here, working to improve the lives of Bell Countians. I love our people and our communities. It has been a privilege to serve the people of Bell County both in and out of the courtroom for the past twelve years, and I look forward to continue that service as your next Circuit Court Judge. I’m excited to get out and get to work!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.