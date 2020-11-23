David Lynn Satterfield, 54, passed away Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services were Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 at Red Lick Cemetery. Bro. Ermon Turner officiated.
Lakes Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
