Deeds
McKinney, Viola June, Peters, Viola June to Peters, Gentry Keith, Peters, Keith
Venable, Dennis, Venable, Ruth to Venable, Dennis, Venable, Ruth
Pepjoy Rentals, LLC to The Hardy Gas Company, Inc.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Mason, Jessica, Mason, Anthony Edward II to Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Vaughn, Betty Gail, Vaughn, Gail to Vaughn, Lukas E., Vaughn, Katie L.
Catron, Janice B., Gilliam, Janice B., Jaeger, Felicia A., Cheek, Felicia, Jaeger, Mark S. to Johnson, Jacob, Fields, Megan
Folmar, Dylan Lucas, Folmar, Emily Elizabeth to Folmar, Dylan Lucas
Hacker, Starlin to Hacker, Starlin, Hacker, Alesha N.
Pennington, Marlene Faye to York, Angie M., York, Christopher Jeremy
Vaughn, Douglas, Vaughn, Betty to Shock, Sandra L., Shock, Joch D.
Mid South Capital Partners, LP, Leger, Frank – unknown heirs, Leger, Frank, unknown spouses, Leger, Mary – unknown heirs, Leger, Mary – unknown spouses, Commonwealth of Kentucky to Thompson, Anthony, Thompson, Wilvona
Sites, Lester to Kelley, Carlos, Taylor, Deanna
Smith, Neville – Trustee, Sallie, J Smith Trust to Smith, Neville
