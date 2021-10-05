Long to give the old college try
Hopes for a seat when music stops
Breathitt’s William Long, Centre College class of ’25 who formerly played for the Breathitt High Bobcats, got some more playing time this young season against conference foe, Hendrix College. The Centre Colonels ran its record to 4-0, 1-0 in the SAA (Southern Athletic Association), as the Colonels won 42-21 in a game which entered the 4th-quarter 42-7.
Long entered the game in the fourth quarter. It was the second time over his 3-games of availability, Long has gotten into a game and registered some playing time. Interesting side note, actress Mary Steenburgen attended Hendrix College, the liberal arts school in Conway, Arkansas.
Hendrix was preseason selected to finish 3rd in the SAA. The “Warriors” were in the preseason top-25 according to Lindy’s Sports, ’21 College Football Preview.
This was a great win for the Colonels team. Long played well, though sparingly.
In his first play, Long came screaming off the end from his 5-technique, defensive tackle post and nearly got a QB-sack. The QB got the ball away, but barely. William had clearly beaten Hendrix's offensive tackle on the play.
The Colonels travel this next weekend to San Antonio, Texas to take on conference heavyweight, Trinity College. Long told the Times-Voice he doesn’t know whether he will make the travel roster for the game. However, Long said he intends to give it the "old college try" this week in practice.
