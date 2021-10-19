Crooked Cop Sentenced in Federal Court

“I’m innocent,” Michael 'Wally' Wallace
“…case…comes down to the rule of law…” Judge Robert E. Wier, U.S. District Court
In a story reported on kentucky.com and subject to a press release disseminated to news agencies across Kentucky, a former constable from Pulaski County was sentenced in the United States District Court yesterday, October 18, 2021. The constable had been previously convicted of planting drugs on people to create a false pretense under which to conduct searches and make arrests.
Monday of this week, the former constable was sentenced to 11-years and eight months in federal prison. Michael “Walley” Wallace, who still maintains his innocence, will have to serve 85% of the imposed sentence under the present guidelines for federal sentencing.
US District Judge Robert E. Wier, in handing down the sentence, said jurors had convicted Wallace of violating fundamental constitutional rights which were meant to protect people from illegal searches by the government and from being deprived of their liberties absent proper process.
“This whole case ultimately comes down to the rule of law in America,” Wier said. “You can’t pursue criminals by becoming a criminal.”
Wallace, age 47, maintains his innocence. He plans to appeal the conviction.
Co-defendant Gary Baldock, who was also a member of the Pulaski County constabulary, faced up to 20-years in prison for attempted murder of an FBI agent in addition to these other charges. Baldock pled guilty to that offense back in July of 2021.
The attempted murder charge stemmed from Baldock’s getting in a shootout with FBI agents during a standoff. Baldock died awaiting sentencing in August of this year.