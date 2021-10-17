Looking backward then forward

Looking back at Birmingham Southern
I knew we were in trouble Homecoming Saturday when we outplayed Birmingham Southern all over the first half field but still entered the halftime locker room trailing. Those of you who were at “Homecoming-2021” know exactly what I mean.
We arrested defeat from the jowls of victory in the first half, or so it appeared. This is something we seem to do often when playing these Panthers from Birmingham, Alabama.
We had 18-total first downs, were 36% on third down, and were one for four on fourth down. We had 285-yards of total offense while yielding 444-yards to the Panthers.
We gained 94-net rushing yards. We surrendered 205 net rushing yards even factoring in our 4 QB-sacks and the 9 TFLs the defense registered on the afternoon. Birmingham Southern rushed the football 38-times and averaged 5.4 yards per rushing attempt. We did win the time of possession battle, 30:18 to 29:28.
Trentin “Super” Dupper was 14 for 32 for 191-passing yards and a TD. Dupper gained 44-yards rushing on 19-carries with a TD over the ground. Patrick Edwards led all rushers with 51-yards on 13-carries.
Sam Murray had quite a night. Murray had 90-receiving yards interspersed over 6-receptions, one of which was for a TD. Cort Marbaugh came up big too, working the middle of the field for 78-yards over 5-receptions.
Nick Kopp averaged 38.7 yards over his 6-punts including a long of 62-yards with one a touch-back and another downed inside the 20-yard line. Christian Billiter gained 75-yards on three kick returns with a long of 38-yards and Nick Grant picked a pass returning it 39-yards.
Oliver Hunter had one of the finer games this reporter has ever seen out of an interior defensive lineman. Centre’s All-Conference NG had 8-tackles with 5.5 TFLs and 4 QB-sacks. All in all, he cost the Panther offense 50-yards in losses between tackles behind the line and sacks.
Cole Arendsen skipped, skipped, skipped to the loo my darling with his 5-stops and a TFL while forcing a fumble (FF). Armon Wells had 7 tackles with a TFL and a fumble recovery (FR) while Caleb Jones and Keanan John both came up with 6-stops a piece. John had a half a TFL and a FR to go along with his other defensive contributions.
Looking forward to the Millsaps Majors
Next up for the Colonels is a trip to Jackson, Mississippi to take on the MIllsaps Majors. Millsaps is 1-5 on the year having lost to Belhaven (56-28), Southwestern Assemblies (38-21), Olivet (44-27), Berry (49-21), and Trinity (46-0). Millsaps beat Rhodes, who we play in next week’s home finale, 42-21.
Millsaps is coming off a 46-0 drubbing down in San Antonio, Texas to a Trinity College team we know to be tough on its home turf. Millsaps managed 8-first downs all day against Trinity while surrendering 30.
Millsaps managed 72-yards of total offense against Trinity’s defense in 50-offensive plays. We will just let that statistic sit there a minute and sort of simmer.
The Majors ran for 26-yards while passing for 46. Trinity ran for 282-yards and threw for 281-yards. These two teams couldn’t have been any further apart.
Brody Davis is the first teamer at QB but Melvindrick Johnson has been getting plenty of run under center and he is a player we could see Saturday. Jaidon Horton led all rushers against Trinity and Bryron Phillips and Montreal Felix are likely to get carries as well.
Look for Davis to try to find Nick Hayes, Moise Tezzo, and Byron Phillips out of the backfield when he drops back to pass. Ethan Klapatch is among the better punters in the SAA and he showed it against Trinity College averaging 40.8-yards per punting attempt over his 10-opportunities. Klapatch also handles the kick-off duties.
Chris Chandler gets the most work back deep on kick returns and the punt returner is usually Nic Hayes. Among those two, Chandler is the far more explosive and threatening player in the kicking game.
Cade Broussard led all tacklers with 12-stops. Josh Smith joined Broussard in double-digit stops with 11. Zack Clark and Keiwon Rodgers had the teams two QB-sacks. Clark, Rodgers, Kuasim Mayers, and Osiris Jackson had the four (4) TFLs the team recorded.
Prognosis;
I am not going to sugar coat this one bit. We are a much better football team than the next three opponents on the schedule.
It will be really hot in Jackson, like it was in San Antonio, and any time two teams enter a gridiron either of them could conceivably win. That aside, should we lose any of the next three we have some serious soul searching to do.
We like Centre in this one and we like them by a wide margin. We need to go down to Jackson, Mississippi and reestablish our identity coming off back to back games against ranked opponents.