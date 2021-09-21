Looking both backwards and forward...

We review Centre's past performance
Then look at what lies ahead
Centre looks to move to 3-0 with Trine standing in the way
Well, we have a difficult task ahead of our Colonels as the Trine Thunder will invade Danville, Kentucky this weekend. The Thunder are 2-1 but one of its wins was by a single point in overtime and one of its losses was also by a single point. A point here or there and you are looking at a 3-0 ball club coming to town.
Of course they are equally close to entering this week's game, 1-2. Football is a game of inches.
We are going to do what we generally do and look back at the Colonels past performance and then look forward to the challenge ahead. Enjoy the feature.
Looking back at Maryville…
The Colonels (2-0) are coming off an open date following the team’s first road win of the season. The Colonels beat the Maryville Scots on the plains of East Tennessee 40-21 in a game not as close as the final indicated.
The Colonels entered the 4th Quarter leading 40-7. In the final stanza, the Scots “slapped some lipstick on the hog” by pasting a couple of cosmetic scores on the board against the reserves.
Centre had 24-first downs to Maryville’s 9 and converted 55% of its third down conversions (12 of 22) and all four of its 4th down conversions. Centre had 423-yards of total offense to 251 for the Scots, only 3 of which were net-rushing yards on 21 rushing attempts.
Trent “Super” Duper was 21 for 32 for 241-yards passing with 3-TDs while rushing the ball 14-times for 71-yards to lead all ball carriers. Jordan Gunter caught 4-passes for 78-yards and Cort Marbaugh (5-receptions, 72-receiving yards), Christian Billiter (2/44), and Riley Hall caught the three TD passes.
Freshman budding star Will McDaniel crossed the goal line for his first career rushing TD and looked darn good doing it. Better prepare yourself because it won’t be his last rushing TD as the talented freshman continues to impress in spite of the tender age and his getting a finite number of carries from week to week. His opportunities will continue to increase as he gets his “sea legs” fully under him.
Cole Arendsen, Nick German, and Armon Wells paced the defense, which was stellar against the run, with 5-tackles a piece. Arendsen threw in 2.5-TFLs as did Wells. The pair accounted for 5 of the team’s 8-tackles behind the line. Wells had 1.5 of the team’s 4 QB-sacks.
Looking forward to Trine…
2-1 overall record
Wins over Manchester 52-14 and Mount St. Joseph in OT 31-30; lost to Rose-Hulman 31-30
Coach Troy Abbs (Hanover)
MIAA (Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association)
Trine’s latest effort was a 31-30 triumph at home against a team we have seen. It was the Mount St. Joseph Lions who visited us to scrimmage before either of us opened the season. We remember them being pretty tough customers and this Trine team should be one too.
Against the Mount, Trine was 36% on third down conversions, going 4 of 11. They were 50% on 4th downs, converting one (1) of the two (2) it attempted.
Trine had 334-yards total offense (116-passing; 218-rushing) against the Mount’s defense. What has to concern Thunder faithful is the 367-yards and the 5.9-yards per play its defense surrendered to Mount St. Joseph's offense last Saturday.
The Thunder has a dangerous kick return game. Thunder returners averaged close to 25-yards a return against Mount St. Joseph. This will have to be an area for which the Colonels spend time “game planning” if they would like to come out of the encounter 3-0.
Statistically, the Mount beat Trine all over the football field with the exception of the final score. Of course, as we all know, the scoreboard is the only statistic which ends up counting.
QB-Alex Price was 7 for 23 through the air for 116-yards and 2-TDs against 2-thrown picks. He also rushed the football 9-times for 22-yards and a score.
Xaine Kirby (featured picture) at RB for the Thunder has 184-yards rushing in 23 attempts and a TD. This running back is as good as any we are likely to see this year. Containing Kirby will be paramount to the Colonels having success.
Connor Arthur and Brandon Kine caught the two TDs. Arthur led all Trine receivers with 2-receptions for 52-yards.
Tyler Pollard paced the defense with 10-stops including one of the team’s 6-TFLs. Kyle Naif and Jacob Yoder split the team’s one QB-sack.
Prognosis;
Overall, this is a good football team which can come into Danville and present plenty of problems. However, they are right in line with the excellent teams we have been able to overcome in the first two weeks prior to this past off week.
Here’s to hoping we come out of our bye refreshed and ready to play and not “flat.” We will not survive a “flat” performance against these guys.