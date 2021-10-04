Looking both backwards and forward

Colonels now 4-0
Big test awaits Colonels in San Antonio, Texas
This is our weekly scout and this week we are looking back at the Hendrix game then looking forward to Trinity College on the road. Hendrix was a sound and convincing victory for the Colonels over a team everyone expected to beat Centre in the preseason.
Remember the SAA preseason poll had Trinity, Berry, Hendrix, Birmingham Southern, and Centre in that order. Lindy’s had Hendrix in its preseason, national Top-25.
Looking back at the Hendrix Game
We came off of a game where we looked disjointed and incapable of achieving a consistent ground threat to a game, with Hendrix, where the offense fired on all cylinders from where this reporter was watching the action. Centre had 425-yards of total offense in 63 offensive plays for 6.7-yards every time they ran a play.
Centre passed for 221-yards on 17 of 26 passing while running for a net 204-yards in 37-attempts. Centre averaged 5.5-yards per rush on the day and 8.5-yards per pass completion.
We were 57% on third down (8 of 14) while we failed in our only two 4th-down conversion attempts. We were penalized 10-times for 102-yards while Hendrix was flagged just 6-times for 45.
We fumbled once but retained possession. Hendrix fumbled thrice, losing one. Centre had three sacks to none for the Warriors. Each ball club picked a pass.
Trent “Super” Dupper threw for 196-yards (14-20, 3-TDs, 1INT) and ran for 94-yards in only 6-carries with a ground score to accompany his three scoring throws. Both Patrick Edwards and freshman phenom, Will McDaniel scored rushing TDs.
Jordan Gunter caught 4-passes for 104-receiving yards with a TD. With the 104-yards receiving Gunter became Centre College’s all-time leading receiver in “yards receiving.” Patrick Edwards also eclipsed an important milestone as his 75-rushing yards in 14-carries with a TD brought him above the 1,000-yard career rushing mark.
Sam Murray caught a TD from 36-yards out to continue his fantastic and timely play. TE, Greer Stone, who has really been coming on of late, worked the middle for us down around the goal line to power in a 6-yard TD reception in addition to his contributions blocking up front.
Freshman Cam Tegge continued to demonstrate worthiness for SAA Newcomer of the Year consideration. He was a perfect 6-6 in his PATs.
Jay Becherer has been electric for the team in the important third phase. He was again on Saturday as he returned a pair of kickoffs 40-yards coming within a whisper (and a whistle) from housing a kick. Keep it up Jay, it is definitely coming. Keanan John picked our lone interception on the day and scored a QB-hurry on the day.
Superstar Oliver Hunter paced the defense with two (2) QB-sacks on the afternoon. Kirsci Vincent scored a sack.
Both Hunter and Vincent registered a pair of TFLs each. We also want to credit freshman Phillip Michael Collins (a.k.a. PMC) for his two stops. He had a solo and an assist for what amounts to quite the contribution from a first-year guy.
Freshman, William Long, from Breathitt, got into his second game of his freshman campaign and looked good in limited opportunity. Long came screaming off the end on one play to pressure the QB into a misfire on a downfield passing play.
Looking forward to Trinity…
We will board a plane and head to San Antonio, Texas to take on conference heavyweight Trinity College. Trinity is fresh off a 27-6 beat-down of Berry College at Valhalla.
Trinity had 17-first downs against the Berry defense. Trinity converted 50% of its 3rd down opportunities (9 for 18) and 33% of its 4th-down tries (2 for 6). Trinity College had 357-yards of total offense and average 4.8-yards a play over its 74-opportunities.
Tucker Horn, Trinity’s QB, passed for 251-yards on 24-35 passing with 2-TDS and a pick while Winston Hutchinson gained 86 of the team’s 106-yards. Hutchinson did slightly better, per rush, than the others as he averaged 3.2-yards per attempt in his 27-tries as opposed to the team's average which was 2.7-yards per rushing attempt. Their punter, Eli Gehman, flipped the field mighty well as he averaged 47-yards per on the afternoon.
Austin Bertness paced the receiving corp with 85-receiving yards on 6-catches with a long of 26-yards and a score. Chris Stewart caught the other Horn-thrown aerial TD.
James Ogunrin paced the defense with 11-stops, a QB-sack, and 3-TFLs. We have to account for old No. 52 or Ogunrin will kill us. Cambell Miller had the other QB-sack and both Miller and Caleb Harmel recorded a one (1) TFL a piece.
Prognosis
We are sure we don’t have to tell anyone the following but Trinity is an undefeated ball club. They also were preseason ranked 10th-nationally in Lindy’s and are just outside the top 25, this week (as are we), in the weekly d3football.com poll.
The McMurry game was cancelled, but Trinity College has beaten Macalester (64-0), Texas Lutheran (51-14), and Berry College (27-6) in successive weeks and Berry was the only team to be (arguably) in the game with Trinity. Trinity fans might point out Berry lost by three TDs; but hey, beats losing by 64.
Trinity is probably the class of the SAA currently and the game with Centre has major conference implications. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and those Colonels better come off the plane with their helmets strapped on tightly.