Looking both backwards and forward…

Hendrix comes to town
Colonels open conference slate
This week on “Looking back then looking forward” we get ready to begin conference play. We have done any and everything expected of us during a challenging out-of-conference slate. Winning all three of those match-ups to enter conference play 3-0 is an achievement and should rightfully be celebrated.
This week we get a 1-2 Hendrix team. Trine entered our matchup 1-2, so we know such things can’t result in our taking any of these games lightly.
Looking back…
Centre had exhibited quite a bit of offense coming into game three. Entering the Trine game, it was thought overcoming the Thunder’s offense would be a challenge but that we would likely score liberally which was required of us to come out on top in the opener against Hanover.
Things aren’t always what they seem. The offense looked just a bit disjointed this week but the defense turned in its second impressive performance in a row.
First of all, in evaluating the Centre performance, one has to really be impressed with the Centre run box. Centre gave up 95 rushing yards on the evening on 31-carries or 3.1 yards per rushing attempt. With the 149-passing yards surrendered by the back third of the stop-unit, surrendering only 244 total yards, the defense has to feel really good about where it is heading into the opening of the SAA slate.
Defensively, it was the usual “cast of characters,” pitching in and doing the heavy lifting. Armon Wells tallied 11-tackles and 3.5 TFLs on the evening. Cole Arendsen had 6-tackles with a TFL and a huge QB-sack which set the tone early for what would end up being a defensive showdown.
DB, Nick German was challenged time and time again by the Thunder throw game. German came up, big-time, in registering 5-tackles and breaking up 3-passes in a stat we had to look at twice. From where we were sitting, it looked like German broke up double that number of Trine passing attempts.
We were also impressed with the fancy footwork of junior DB, Justin Gainey, from Louisville’s Male High School. Gaining was Skip[ing] to [the] lou, my darlin' back there getting in good position to contain a passing attack which was throttled much of the day.
Offensively, Trent Super Dupper, had another strong outing for an offense which looked like the off-week threw off its timing slightly. Dupper was 15 for 28 through the air for 192-yards and a TD. On the ground, Dupper led all rushers with 117-yards on 16-carries and the other TD.
Jordan Gunter pulled in 3-receptions for 68-yards and was on the receiving end of the lone TD pass thrown by Dupper. Jay Becherer and Greer Stone each had 2-receptions and it was effective finding the big TE (Stone) working the middle for key yardage on a day when yards weren’t easy to find.
Two things we have to look to correct this next week against Hendrix are the kicking game and running the football. Centre was turned away multiple trips into Thunder territory, twice on a missed FG and a blocked effort and once when Dupper ran it down to the one yard line and we couldn’t get “toe to toe” and power the ball across the goal line.
These aspects will get some attention in practice this week. I would be willing to make that wager were I the wagering type.
Looking forward…
Looking forward at the Hendrix game, Hendrix enters this coming ball game having just won for the first time this season in Conway, Arkansas in beating a visiting Sewanee Tiger team. Hendrix won the home date with Sewanee, 49-27.
Hendrix had 30-first downs in the game and were nine (9) for 14 on third down and one for one on 4th down. Hendrix ran for 300-yards, threw for 303-yards, and averaged 7.4-yards per play in 81 such opportunities.
QB Parker Wells was 17 for 21 against Sewanee for 295-yards passing with 6-thrown TDs. Quentin Tolbers ran the ball 18-times for 123-yards and a TD.
Colton Phillips caught 7-targets for 145-yards receiving and 2-scores through the air. Chris Childress was on the receiving end of 3-TD passes himself, catching 5-footballs for 100-receiving yards.
Hendrix fumbled the football five (5) times against Sewanee. The Warriors lost possession on three (3) of those. This is something which could factor into Saturday's outcome when the Warriors visit Danville.
Linebacker Seth Hakanson led Hendrix with 7-total tackles. Nathan Hahn, had 6-tackles with 2-TFLs and a half a sack while Ethan Armour had 5-stops, the other half of Hahn’s sack, and 2-TFLs and a pass break-up (BRUP) himself. Jacob Bremmon lodged an INT.
Prognosis…
This is a game we will enter a favorite. We are undefeated and received our most votes yet in the d3football.com weekly top-25 poll.
While Hendrix has beaten Sewanee, the Warriors have lost to Wisconsin-River Falls, 49-33, and to Howard Payne, 55-21. Clearly, Hendrix has demonstrated a penchant for surrendering some scores.
Getting back our offensive rhythm and timing will be key in moving into the thick of the conference slate. I have to wonder if we were “looking past” Trine a little.
I hope not. Looking past the Warriors won’t be a luxury we will easily afford nor likely survive if we want to keep making marks on the left side of the won/loss ledger.
Can’t wait to see all you guys in Danville this coming weekend. Kick-off is 1:00 p.m. We’ll see you at the tailgate and the Colonel Walk. Go Colonels!