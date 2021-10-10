Looking both backwards and forwards

Centre wilted under the heat of the Texas sunshine
Homecoming date with 5-0 Panther team next
This is our weekly scout. This week we are looking back at the Trinity game and looking forward to the homecoming tilt with Birmingham Southern.
In getting ready to host Birmingham Southern, we will be playing another undefeated and highly touted opponent. This game, like the one with Trinity, has major conference implications and potential "At Large" NCAA bid implications as well.
Looking back at the Trinity Game;
When it comes to describing the Centre football game Saturday, the best description of it may be Centre wilted under the extreme heat both figuratively and literally. Any way one wants to describe it, the performance wasn’t one of the Colonels’ best on the year.
Centre managed 12-first downs. Centre was 27% on third down conversions (3 of 11). Centre had 180-total yards of offense in 47-plays for a paltry 3.8 yards per play. On the ground, the Colonels managed only 63-yards in 21 rushing attempts.
Conversely, Trinity was 53% on third down (9 of 17), 75% on 4th down (3 of 4), and compiled 405-yards of total offense in 73-plays. The contrast is striking.
Trent “Super” Dupper threw for 117 yards with a TD while leading all rushers with 46-yards on 14-carries. Patric Edwards (RB) led the team with 4-receptions, one of which was the Colonels' lone score.
Armon Wells paced the defense with 9-tackles while Nick Grant had 8-tackles and a pass break-up. Oliver Hunter continued his strong play with 1.5 TFLs and a QB-Sack.
Joseph Becherer tallied a couple of sacks and a couple of TFLs for a superb outing out of the Elizabethtown native. Big Allen Richardson also recorded a QB-sack as the Colonels tallied five (5) on the afternoon.
Looking Forward to the Homecoming Game with Birmingham Southern
It isn’t getting any easier as the Colonels get ready to host the 5-0 Birmingham Southern Panthers. The Panthers are coming off a 43-6 drubbing of Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas.
The Panthers haven’t been pressed a single time over its first five games. It should provide some interesting viewing should the Colonels be able to make a game of it on Homecoming.
QB Trey Patterson completed 13 of his 18 passing attempts for Birmingham Southern against the Warriors. He threw for 2-TDs without an interception.
RB Grayson Stacey carried the football 16-times for 99-yards, just missing the century mark, while backfield mate, Robert Shufford, gained 88-yards of his own in the same 16-carries.
Shufford did the work around the goal line as he scored 2 of the team’s 4 ground scores. On the day, as a team, the Panthers pounded out 285-rushing yards on 62-carries, averaging 4.6-yards per attempt.
Receiver Branden New caught 5-passes for 104-yards receiving with a TD. Gentry Neese caught the other TD.
Defensively, the Panthers put on quite the show. These college offenses are stocked with superior talent. Holding any college football team to one score is quite an achievement at this level of competition.
Arthur Marsden paced the defense with 6 tackles. Marsden also tallied 1.5 TFLs. Joey Kiernan had a TFL and Cameron DeArman registered 2 TFLs and a QB-sack for quite the afternoon.
If there is a weakness, and I am not saying there is, it may be the field goal kicker. Aiden Hood was 5 of 6 in PATs, which isn’t bad, but missed on both his FG attempts, misfiring from 40-yards in the 3rd quarter and from 42-yards in the 4th.
Prognosis;
For the second week, Centre faces a team which arguably can lay claim to being the “class of the SAA” which is a very tough conference. Birmingham Southern has looked really impressive in racing out to its 5-0 start and have mowed down every team in its path.
We better come out of the home locker room this week rejuvenated and ready to give our very best effort. If we play like we did against Trinity, it will be a long afternoon and we won’t feel very festive, from a Homecoming perspective, at the end of the contest.
This game, like the one against Trinity, is an opportunity to make a statement. We need to win going forward because this Birmingham Southern team still has Trinity on its schedule and who knows how that game might resolve on “Senior Day” in General Krulak Stadium down in San Antonio later this season.