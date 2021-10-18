Representative Wesley Gets Autographed Helmet

Centre College bestows on Kentucky Representative ‘Official’ Helmet
91st District constituent lends autograph
House of Representative's member has two constituents suiting up for the Colonels these days
There are plenty of luminaries attending Centre College games these days. A few weeks ago the former Commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, Roy Kramer, took in a Colonel game.
This week, for Homecoming, Homer Rice, Class of ’51, the “inventor” of the Veer Offense and longstanding Director of Athletics at Georgia Tech (1980-1997), the former head football coach of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, and the former Director of Athletics and head football coach of Rice University’s “Owls” spoke to the Colonel team the night prior to its Saturday game with Birmingham Southern.
There was one other luminary in attendance this past weekend. He took in the game on Saturday and graciously gave over some time for this interview.
Bill Wesley, the representative elective to serve the 91st district in Kentucky’s House of Representatives was also cheering on the Colonels. “I came to check in on two constituents of mine,” Wesley told us.
Both Brian Baker (Fr. K/P, Stanton, KY) and William Long (Fr. DL, Jackson, KY), play for the Southern Athletic Association team. Interestingly, the two have been assigned jersey numbers within a single digit of the other. Baker wears No. 50 (which Long wore in high school) and Long wears No. 51.
Centre College, for its part, bestowed on the representative an official Centre football helmet. William Long happened to be “handy” and Representative Wesley happened to have a sharpie with him so William was asked to autograph the helmet for his representative. It was something Long was pleased to do.
“Mr. Wesley has been a friend to my family and me and a lot of us back home in Breathitt County. I am sure the same is true of all the counties in his district. I love him and was pleased and privileged to get to sign his helmet,” Long told the Times-Voice.
For his part, Representative Wesley was equally pleased. He told the paper, “I will proudly display my autographed helmet in my office in Frankfort. I am blown away by the college's kindness, I am very pleased to have constituents attending and competing for this prestigious school, and I believe William Long to be a special, special guy that I am proud to know.”