A Knox County man picked up drug charges after approaching the scene of an investigation early Monday morning.
Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a domestic call on A.J. Cemetery Road. The victim explained that her son and two step-sons, all adults, were bullying her. During Jones’ interview with the victim, Larry Cox Jr., 19, walked onto the porch of the residence.
Jones asked Cox who he was to which Cox identified himself. Jones observed Cox patting his pocket and asked what was in it. Cox agreed to empty his pockets when asked, revealing a black case with a zipper.
Inside the case were several baggies, pills, and a crystal substance believed to be meth. Cox was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and possession of a controlled substance. He would be released on bond later that morning.
