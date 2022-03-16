Donald R. Adams, 70, of Copper Creek Road in Berea, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Madison County Memorial Gardens.
