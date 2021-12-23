If you have ever wondered what to do with an American flag that has become too faded or torn to fly, Richmond resident Carter Sizemore, 17, has provided a solution.
As an Eagle Scout candidate for Boy Scouts of America Troop 2014, Sizemore came up with a plan approximately two years ago to construct boxes where Madison County residents could honorably retire their used-up American flags. As a sign of respect, distressed flags should not be thrown away, but should instead be either be buried or burned. With the addition of the flag collection boxes, residents can now allow the Boy Scouts to take that final step of retiring a flag.
Sizemore said he came up with the idea after hearing a discussion between his parents. That was when he was 15, but then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the project. On Monday, however, Sizemore’s boxes were finally completed, as he and public officials met in the lobby of the Berea Police Department to unveil three of the four boxes he constructed.
Last September, Sizemore unveiled a flag collection box in front of the Madison County Courthouse, while the remaining three were revealed Monday. Two of the boxes were once newspaper boxes, one of which was donated by the Madison County Public Library. Those boxes were modified and refurbished with four coats of paint, Sizemore said, while the final box was constructed from scratch for use in Berea City Hall.
“I’d like to thank Mayor [Bruce] Fraley. It’s a great location with lots of traffic, and I think this thing is going to fill up pretty quickly,” Sizemore said. “This project had been a long time coming, with a total of 272 hours put into this – that’s 11 consecutive days. It has been a great experience for me to learn just how much you have to put into a project like this.”
Sizemore drew praise from county and city officials who were on hand for the unveiling ceremony. Berea Mayor Fraley spoke of Sizemore as a young man with a maturity and wisdom beyond his years, while Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor praised Sizemore’s determination to serve all residents of Madison County. First District Magistrate Ben Robinson III, who was once an Eagle Scout candidate, congratulated Sizemore for his perseverance. “I think it’s a fantastic accomplishment, and now you’ll be an Eagle Scout your whole life,” Robinson said.
During his remarks, Sizemore was quick to give credit to all of the people who helped him with the project, including his immediate family, his grandparents who donated tools, his scoutmaster, as well as those who provided financial support, such as staffers and management at Richmond Lowe’s, who provided nearly $1,000 in materials for the project, as well as generous donors who helped make the flag collection boxes possible.
While the culmination of the project means Sizemore will have completed his requirements to become an Eagle Scout, he noted there was a deeper motivation to get the project done. Said Sizemore: “I’m grateful to have the chance to give back to my community but also to give back to veterans who served our country. This project is dedicated to them and I appreciate everything they have done for America.”
One of the boxes will be placed at the American Legion Post 12 Richmond and the Madison County Public Library in Berea.
