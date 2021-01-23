Congratulations to our Owsley County Middle School Academic Members who participated in the District Governor’s Cup on Saturday, January 16thagainst Breathitt Co. and Jackson City Schools. Owsley hosted the virtual event with grace! Irish Neace placed 1st in English Composition and 2nd place in Language Arts and Cayden Hudson placed 1st in Social Studies and 4th in Arts and Humanities. These students will advance to region competition on January 30 against other schools in our area. High school students continue to prepare for their district competition against Estill Co. students today, Saturday, January 23. Proud to be an owl!

