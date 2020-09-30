Fellow Owls,
Recently, we have started back with high school sports at Owsley Co. High School and in the state of Kentucky. The KHSAA and KDE have provided guidance on the fall return to sports and we have sought to make the best decisions possible, regarding the safety of student-athletes. From September 7th-18th, we adopted a “Student-Athletes, Coaches, Officials Only” admittance procedure for games and streamed our games via Facebook Live, HUDL, and PRTC for our parents and fans.
We have monitored the situation closely and carefully, to take the next step forward toward normalcy. More guidance has been released from KDE which essentially color-codes counes on the KY map in relation to per-county COVID cases. Currently, Owsley County is one of a few counes in the “green”, which indicates that our case count is very low. This could change, and we will monitor diligently. Keep in mind, that schools must halt all sports programs within their respective school if their county is “red”. Hopefully, we will not be in that position within our community.
Beginning this week, we are going to begin allowing a limited amount of fans to send varsity sporting events at OCHS . Each varsity player (15) will be reserved two tickets per home game for a maximum of 30 home fans. Likewise, away teams will be able to purchase 20 ckets total. This will allow 50 total fans to send our home games. Tickets will need to be pre-purchased online, via a link that will be shared on the district Facebook/Athlecs pages. There will be no tickets sold at the gate. Attendees will be temperature/symptom checked at the gate, will be required to wear a facemask at all times, and will be seated by school officials to allow for social distancing.
Again, we are trying our best to move toward normalcy, while at the same me, protecting our student-athletes. We plan to continue to stream our games via Facebook Live, so that our many fans may enjoy the games. We appreciate your support during this meeting, and value your efforts to create a safe and remarkable athlete program for Owsley Co. High School and its student-athletes.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Owsley Co. High School.
Sincerely,
Lincoln Spence, Principal
Owsley Co. Jr./Sr. High School
