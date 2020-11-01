The Governor’s Scholars Program – Campbell Scholars, an initiative established in 2011, is named in honor and memory of Ms. Margaret Campbell, a devoted and long-time educational leader and executive/administrator of the Governor’s Scholars Program. Her commitment, both professionally and personally, to the Governor’s Scholars Program has made it possible for literally thousands of young scholars to experience the wonderful opportunities this program provides. Her professional efforts helped create a foundation for financial support and stability which will live well into the future. Her personal commitment serves as a model of respected, citizen-leadership. Her life and work reflected her love for education and for her east Kentucky home. Ms. Campbell died in 2016.
A unique partnership and shared purpose of the Governor’s Scholars Program and the Middlefork Financial Group is to advance and enhance opportunities for people in the Commonwealth, especially in the region, while honoring a special person committed to that endeavor…Margaret Campbell.
The Governor’s Scholars Program – Campbell Scholars are supported through the generosity of the Middlefork Financial Group and its three principal banks; the Hyden Citizens Bank in Hyden, the Farmers State Bank in Booneville, and the Farmers and Traders Bank in Campton. A number of additional friends of Ms. Campbell continue to support the Program through personal gifts.
The objective of the Governor’s Scholars Program – Campbell Scholars, through the financial assistance of the Middlefork Financial Group, is to support and then recognize and name at least one Governor’s Scholar per year from the counties of Leslie, Owsley and Wolfe, representing Middlefork Financial’s primary service region. Selection of the Campbell Scholars is the responsibility of the Governor’s Scholars Program. The announcement of the Campbell Scholars will occur, annually, during the fall, following the summer Governor’s Scholars Program sessions.
One of these 2020 recipients is Ruth Bardin of Owsley County.
Three scholars were selected for the 2020 class of the Governor’s Scholars Program – Campbell Scholars. These talented scholars are among east Kentucky’s finest and they are becoming the educators, physicians, scientists, business leaders, and other professionals, as well as the civic leadership for the region.
