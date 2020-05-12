In the 1990 legislative session, the Kentucky General Assembly passed HB 940, which is best known as the Kentucky Education Reform Act (KERA). Essentially, this piece of legislation changed the face of education in Kentucky. One drastic change that came along with KERA was KRS 160.345, which outlined school-based decision making councils.
School councils promote shared leadership among those who are close to the students. Membership of each council includes parents, teachers, and an administrator of the school. The council has the responsibility to set school policy and make decisions outlined in statute, which should provide an environment to enhance student achievement. The policies should assist in meeting the goals established in KRS 158.645 and KRS 158.6451.
Making shared decisions results in a greater commitment to enhancing student achievement.
HOWEVER, due to Covid-19, there has been a delay to do this in Owsley County.
Superintendent Tim Bobroski is aware that it is that time of year again to elect parents. He will keep up informed of the election.
