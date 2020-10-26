The Skills U program at Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) can help adults without a high school diploma earn the GED completely free. The Skills U program is offering both in-person and on-line options to help GED seekers pass the GED, enroll in college, and prepare for the career they want.
“Because the $120 GED test fee has been waived, more people will have the opportunity to change their lives and we will help them achieve that goal,” said Charlene Fugate, Director of HCTC’s Skills U. “The free test promotion is for a limited time, so GED seekers need to get started or continue what they already started”.
The HCTC Skills U program offers small group classes, virtual study time, fast track classes, distance learning, and individual support to help GED seekers prepare for and earn the GED diploma.
Contact Charlene Fugate at charlene.fugate@kctcs.edu, 606-487-0665 for more information about HCTC Skills U in Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, and Perry Counties or visit us at www.facebook.com/perrycountyskillsu/.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
Latest News
- Staff member tests positive at jail
- Police seek help catching vandals
- First nine week grades are complete!
- The GED test is free at HCTC
- Rapid Reaction: NU has had false positives in COVID-19 testing; no appeal process for DBs; Stoll still being evaluated
- U.S. Department of Energy: Oil and gas production to account for 68 percent of energy consumption over next two decades
- Nucor breaks ground on $1.7 billion Kentucky facility
- The City Purchases Several Properties for a Cleaner Safer, and Better City
Most Popular
Articles
- Clay man, woman charged with child abuse
- Doctor sentenced in Federal Court
- Big Creek man missing
- COVID outbreak in Clay
- BREAKING NEWS: Doctor takes plea deal in 140mph chase
- Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Extended to Second Phase
- Manchester woman charged in parking lot
- Nursing home hit hard as COVID-19 cases surge in Ky.
- BREAKING NEWS - Meth traffickers headed to Knox thwarted by Knox, Laurel Sheriff's Departments
- Clay man nabbed in Laurel drug bust
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.