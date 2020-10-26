The Skills U program at Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) can help adults without a high school diploma earn the GED completely free. The Skills U program is offering both in-person and on-line options to help GED seekers pass the GED, enroll in college, and prepare for the career they want.    

“Because the $120 GED test fee has been waived, more people will have the opportunity to change their lives and we will help them achieve that goal,” said Charlene Fugate, Director of HCTC’s Skills U. “The free test promotion is for a limited time, so GED seekers need to get started or continue what they already started”.    

The HCTC Skills U program offers small group classes, virtual study time, fast track classes, distance learning, and individual support to help GED seekers prepare for and earn the GED diploma.   

Contact Charlene Fugate at charlene.fugate@kctcs.edu, 606-487-0665 for more information about HCTC Skills U in Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, and Perry Counties or visit us at www.facebook.com/perrycountyskillsu/.  

Tags

Recommended for you