Edward Bowling

Edward Lee Mullins, II age 38 of Lower Twin Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Jackson, KY.-He was born May 10, 1982, in Hazard, KY.-He is survived by his mother: Pamela (James) Garrett of Lexington, KY, and father: Edward Lee (Brenda) Mullins of Jackson, KY.- One daughter: Sarah Mullins of Jackson, KY.-Stepchildren: Amelia New, Brian New, Katrina VanVranken.-One sister: Misty Mullins of Winchester, KY.- Stepsister: Ashlee Oliver of Richmond, KY.-Stepbrother: Paul Hahn of Jackson, KY.-Grandmother: Leatrice Hays of Winchester, KY. -Nieces: Adaline Hahn, Natalie Hahn: Nephew: Justin Asbury.-Due to COVID-19 regulations, all services held will be private.-Buddy Johnson officiating services.- Burial in the Turner-Hensley Cemetery; Lower Twin Road, Athol, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you