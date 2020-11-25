Edward Lee Mullins, II age 38 of Lower Twin Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Jackson, KY.-He was born May 10, 1982, in Hazard, KY.-He is survived by his mother: Pamela (James) Garrett of Lexington, KY, and father: Edward Lee (Brenda) Mullins of Jackson, KY.- One daughter: Sarah Mullins of Jackson, KY.-Stepchildren: Amelia New, Brian New, Katrina VanVranken.-One sister: Misty Mullins of Winchester, KY.- Stepsister: Ashlee Oliver of Richmond, KY.-Stepbrother: Paul Hahn of Jackson, KY.-Grandmother: Leatrice Hays of Winchester, KY. -Nieces: Adaline Hahn, Natalie Hahn: Nephew: Justin Asbury.-Due to COVID-19 regulations, all services held will be private.-Buddy Johnson officiating services.- Burial in the Turner-Hensley Cemetery; Lower Twin Road, Athol, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Latest Covid Update from Ky River Dist. Health Dept.
- Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Continues to See Exponential COVID-19 Growth
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - November 24, 2020
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Thousands of Top U.S. Hospitals, Including Mercy Health-Marcum Wallace of Irvine, Encourage Everyone to #MaskUp
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update November 23, 2020
- If you have been exposed to Covid-19, do the following:
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update Friday, November 20, 2020
- New Kentucky Mandates Due to Covid-19 for Nov 20th at 5pm till Dec 13th at 11:59pm
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Man allegedly threatens to kill wife in divorce dispute
- 'He's stalked me for over 10 years'
- Hit-and-run suspect gives police ‘Whopper’ of an excuse
- Sealed indictments lead to five arrests
- "The Alpha One" arrested for public intoxication
- Knox man charged with holding wife against her will
- An open letter to the class of 2021
- Christmas festivities interrupted
- Knox Countians arrested in Laurel drug bust
- Begley harvests Monster Buck!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.