On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Evan Partin devoted father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 76. Evan was born on February 28, 1944 in Bell County, Kentucky to Jack and Paralee Partin. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the UMWA. Evan believed in the Baptist faith. He along with his wife, Ruth raised their three children, daughter, Nevada and two sons, Charles and Dewayne, in Frakes, Kentucky.
Evan had a great love for his family. Their happiness and well-being were very important to him. He enjoyed old westerns, old guns, and the company of his cat Daisy. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Evan was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and his mother, Paralee; his beloved son, Dewayne, and his ex-wife, Ruth as well as his siblings, Holly Blackburn, Boston Partin, Wilburn Partin, Bill Jack Partin, Cassie Partin and Beverly Partin.
He is survived by his children, Charles (Brandy) Partin, of Frakes and Nevada (Kevin) Alexander of Somerset; as well as Renee Hatmaker of Pineville. His grandchildren, Amy Partin, Courtney (Shawn) Bray, Brandon (Jamie) Partin, Allison (Mark) Abner, Christian Partin, Nicole Partin, Makayla Partin Samantha Partin and Ethan Miracle; ten great-grandchildren and a host of other family members, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Jackie Partin Cemetery in Frakes with Rev. Kelly Partin presiding.
The family would like to express their gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses who took such exceptional care of Evan during his brief stay in the hospital. We feel like the doctors and nurses at Pineville Community Health Care and UK Neurosurgery went above and beyond in their care and attention to detail, for that we are eternally grateful.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Partin Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at arnettsteele.com.
