Radio astronomers keep searching for a life signal from out in space. At 2:24 AM an amateur searcher got a ping on an empty frequency. Fame and fortune danced before his eyes as the discoverer of human life outside our planet. However as he did the fine tuning, the signal was not from out there, but local. He had picked up a transmission between COVID-19 war units. It was a report from the field commander to the castle: “Oh Great Crowned one, here is my latest war report.
In parts of Africa and other poor countries, it’s almost too easy. Our little viri are getting little war experience. We are killing humans like flies. There are rumors that the rich nations may start sharing their over-supply of vaccines. We’ll keep a close watch on that situation.
Richer countries do better, but they are slow. We have been able to mutate faster than they can build their defenses. The most challenging country is New Zealand. They beat us in every battle until a week ago when one person tested positive. They shut down the whole country for two weeks. I hate these island nations. We may have to start using drones to get in.
The most interesting and successful country for us has been the USA. Every two days we kill off as many as got killed in the 9/11 attack. I am on our little coronas to improve that to 5000 every day and not just every two. The national totals look good also. I was going to challenge our troops to get to 700,000 within a week, but it is going so well that I have upped our quota to 750,000. Three quarters of a million has a nicer sound to it. We can do that in a year and three quarters, so it sounds sort of balanced.
These Americans are sloppy and incompetent. It took them twenty years in Afghanistan to match our monthly totals of deaths. However, I don’t want to sound over confident, but if one of their crazies sets off some nukes, we’ll all go.
I do have an issue with one of our allies. We recruited the Devil and he has done his job of sewing discord and spreading lies quite well. However, he feels he is losing power and prestige because people no longer blame him for bad things like pain, suffering, and death. I haven’t heard “The Devil made me do it” in a long time. They now say, “It’s COVID” which has been good publicity for us. Others say, “It’s God’s will” which makes the Devil cringe to hear his competition get credit for killing people. If I can manipulate the Great Manipulater, the Devil, to keep the anti-vaxxers spewing fiction, then we will keep on winning. But then the humans knew they would lose when they crowned us Corona, Kings of all the Virus World. Your mutant field commander, formerly D, but now G.”
