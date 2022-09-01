FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) Media Relations Specialist Nate Custer stopped by the Booneville Sentinel office to talk about what you need to do if you had property loss, etc. He said that he would like to give the people who have suffered from the recent flooding some additional information about FEMA. First of all, FEMA is here to help! Mr. Custer said “Here is FEMA 101: You need to make sure that you have filed a claim if you had flood damage. You have until September 28, 2022 to get the application filed.
After the claim has been filed, you may get a call back from an unknown number (please answer the call). This call is an inspector calling you to do an inspection. The inspectors are trying to determine if your home is safe, secure and livable. Once the claim has been filed, you may want to get a contractor hired. Please save ALL receipts that you get. You will need them to get reimbursed. Some people may need to file an application with the Small Business Administration (SBA) for a low interest loan that is paid back over many years. The SBA may refer you back to FEMA for Other Needs Assistance (ONA): this could be help with child care items, food or medical/dental expenses.” He went on to say, “after you have filed your claim, if you don’t hear from FEMA, give them a call and check on the status of your claim. Sometimes you have to get a little aggressive.”
When you file your FEMA claim, they will assign you a nine (9) digit FEMA application number. Keep this number because you will need it when you talk to FEMA. If you receive a denial letter from FEMA, you will need to file an appeal. You will have 60 days to file your appeal. You will need to include your FEMA application number on every page of your appeal letter. Some reasons that you may need to file an appeal is because you did not have a good contact number or you may not have all of the documentation that FEMA requires. You can also visit any Mobile Recovery Center. They are located in each of the affected counties.
There is free legal assistance available in the counties that have been affected by the Eastern Kentucky flooding. The KBA Young Lawyers and Legal Aid are here in Eastern Kentucky to help. They are helping people with benefits applications and appeal processes, clarify home ownership, support victims of fraudulent contractors or assist with landlord disputes, provide insurance policy assistance and assist community groups that support long-term recovery. They will also help people get their necessary documents such as birth certificates, social security cards, proof of insurance, drivers license or identification cards.
Disaster Relief Unemployment is also available to people that have been unable to work because the flood destroyed the businesses where they worked. You can get in touch with the unemployment office to see what you need to do. Crisis Counseling is being offered through FEMA as well. If you have any questions, please call 1-800-621-3362 to connect with all the FEMA resources.
