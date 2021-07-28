The Fiscal Court met for a regular meeting on July 27, 2021. The meeting consisted of many different considerations with some added on to the agenda before the meeting began. One of those considerations was for the County Clerk’s Office to buy new and upgraded equipment for the office staff. The equipment has not been upgraded in many years with the computers running on Windows 7. This outdated equipment hinders the different documents and tasks needed from the clerk’s office so an update to this equipment would be beneficial for the residents of Breathitt County.
Chase Deaton from the Breathitt County Rescue Operations attended the meeting to discuss the Fiscal Court to purchase a new rescue boat and equipment. Lack of equipment was seen with the flood and the rescue team is looking to afford more and better equipment for the next potential disaster. The Fiscal Court passed a motion to apply for a grant the rescue team applied for with previous equipment first and if the grant for the court’s purchase is denied, it was agreed the court will at least purchase a boat for the rescue team.
Judge Jeff Noble brought forth a consideration to sign a contract with Kentucky Regional Jail in Perry County to take inmates to alongside Three Forks. The judge mentioned everything was the same between the jails including the costs but taking inmates to Perry County would be slightly easier than going to Three Forks. Magistrate Donnie Bush asked for a consideration for updating the Breathitt County employee drug policy which was outlined in an 18-page document consisting of his proposal for a new drug and alcohol-free workplace update from the old policy. Judge Noble intends to look over the proposal before next meeting, but the first ordinance passed in this meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.