As rain continues to fall, flood levels continue to rise across Knox County, leaving several roads impassable and homes at risk.
According to Mayor David Thompson, the Cumberland River is expected to crest about 39.5 feet today, two feet higher than the floods in 2018. Additionally, according to the mayor, there is a possibility the flood gates in Barbourville will be closed if the river level hits 40 feet. Many of the areas near the flood gates are already under water.
South Ky. 11 will be covered and impassable by 1 p.m., Thompson says.
Several roads throughout the county have been barricaded off.
Sheriff Mike Smith said, "Please use extra caution when driving due to flooded roadways and pooling water. Remember, it is not safe to drive or walk through flooded roadways."
---
Thank you to Knox County Sheriff's Office for providing photos and locations.
