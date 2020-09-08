Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested two individuals early Tuesday morning September 8, 2020 at approximately 12:25 AM. The arrest occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway in London following a traffic stop conducted on a white colored Mercedes Benz 500 E. During the traffic stop it was determined that the driver was operating on a DUI suspended license. Both the driver and passenger were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- the driver Carter James Hugg age 20 of ONeal Rd., London charged with driving on a DUI suspended license – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- passenger-Gregory Sizemore age 57 of ONeal Rd., London, formerly of Clay County, charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
